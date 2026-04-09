Cobb County says FIFA World Cup will cost them $10 million

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County will spend more than $10 million for the FIFA World Cup, most of which is for security.

While the matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, several teams will practice at fields in Cobb County.

The federal grants being used for that money are reimbursement-based, which means the county will have to front the money and wait to get it back.

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Drones acting as first responders could be used during the World Cup.

“As a 911 call comes in, that’s when we would deploy the drone,” said Lt. Jusin Bullis. “We might be able to see something that is occurring and push our resources in that area.”

Police say they will buy new drones and install equipment that detects unauthorized hostile drones.

“We anticipate using these systems to protect citizens players and fans from US based threats. We also have joined A FBI taskforce,” Bullis said.

The Cobb County Emergency Management Association says they will spend $1 million in grant money.

“Primarily, this will be for any overtime costs that occur in regards to maintaining security and safety around the training sites,” said EMA Director Cassie Mazloom.

They plan to buy cooling stations for first responders and an X-ray system for the bomb team.

Cobb police say they anticipate a lot of traffic in and out of the county.

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