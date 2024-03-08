Cobb County police implement new protocols to protect K-9s after 2023 hot car death

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are changing their protocols to better protect K-9 after a hot car death in 2023.
These new protocols stem from the death of K-9 Chase, who was found dead in the back of a car in June 2023 while officers were participating in an active shooter training exercise at Allatoona High School.
Life-saving efforts were started immediately by K-9 Chase’s handler Officer Neill and other Cobb officers and firefighters. K-9 Chase was transported to a local veterinarian clinic where he died from heat-related injuries.
Chase was a dual-purpose K-9 trained for narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches and evidence recovery. K-9 Chase seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotics and helped with numerous arrests.
Some of the protocols include adding new vehicles with a temperature monitoring system, a phone app to monitor vehicle temperature, a climate-controlled kennel system, and more.
Officers hope these new protocols will prevent this from ever happening again.
