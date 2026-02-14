Cobb County police cruiser hit in crash along I-575

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash investigation shut down Interstate 575 early Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields started monitoring the crash on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting around 5:30 a.m.

The crash occurred on I-575 near Chastain Road in Cobb County.

Shields guided you around it all morning and showed you the lanes reopening live just before 7:00 a.m.

Authorities told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach an officer was helping a driver on the side of the freeway when another driver hit the officer’s cruiser.

The officer is not seriously hurt, according to officials.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County police for more details.

