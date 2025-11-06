Cobb County plans to remove dozens of trees, plant replacements along road near Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb Department of Transportation is starting an improvement project to remove dead trees and improve the appearance of a scenic road near the Chattahoochee River.

The Columns Drive Improvement Project will begin on Nov. 7. The project involves the removal of 47 trees and the planting of 50 new trees along Columns Drive, a popular route for bicyclists and visitors to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

“We believe this solution will make Columns Drive safer and more attractive,” said Cobb DOT Director Drew Raessler. “We appreciate the residents who worked with us on this project — their input was invaluable in shaping the vision for this popular corridor.”

The project was initiated after several incidents involving fallen trees prompted DOT crews to respond and consult with an arborist, who identified multiple trees posing a danger to motorists.

Columns project Cobb The Cobb Department of Transportation will remove dozens of trees as part of an improvement plan to address safety concerns. (Source: Cobb County)

Channel 2 Action News reported in April that community members launched a petition to stop the county’s plan, concerned that the county was going to clear cut the area. The county cited safety issues from dead trees that could fall into the roadway, but agreed to refine the plan to address the community’s concerns.

DOT officials held a series of meetings with residents to develop a solution acceptable to both the community and the county.

The project will also include the planting of hundreds of rhododendron shrubs near the park end of Columns Drive and the placement of mulch in the medians.

The Columns Drive Improvement Project is expected to be largely completed by early January 2026, with post-installation maintenance continuing through spring.

