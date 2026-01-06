Cobb County nonprofit, dealership surprises single mother with free minivan

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Haven of Help, a local nonprofit organization, has reported a significant increase in requests for assistance as families struggle with rising living costs.

In a heartwarming instance, the organization recently partnered with AutoMania to provide a single mother with a minivan, alleviating some of her transportation challenges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Quintasha Swanson, the founder and executive director of The Haven of Help, noted that her organization receives numerous requests daily, particularly for rental assistance.

“We get a lot of calls and emails for rental assistance each and every day and it’s expensive,” Swanson said.

As the cost of living continues to rise, helping families in need has become increasingly challenging, putting more pressure on local resources.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Haven of Help has made a profound impact on its community, assisting thousands of families with food, housing and transportation. This includes helping families with grocery shopping during times of need.

“There have been moments where we have taken people to the grocery store and just purchased groceries,” Swanson shared, emphasizing the direct assistance provided to those struggling.

One of the recent beneficiaries of the organization’s work is Lashunda McNabb, a single mother who had been using rideshare services to commute with her children after her car broke down. Her situation changed dramatically when she received a minivan from AutoMania just before Christmas.

“It was like God heard me,” McNabb expressed joyfully after receiving the vehicle, which has made a significant difference in her daily life.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Travis Palmer, a salesman at AutoMania, highlighted the company’s commitment to the community: “We’ve been in the community for 20 years. We felt it was time to give back. We always try to give back to our customers whenever we can.”

This collaboration with The Haven of Help illustrates a continuous effort to support local families facing hardships.

Swanson’s personal experience has deeply informed her work at The Haven of Help. She recalls her own struggles as a single mother years ago, having lived in an extended stay hotel.

“Because of my relationship with God and what I’m learning more and more each day, is even when we are going through, we have to continue to be a blessing to others,” she said.

The organization continues to seek community support and encourages donations to sustain its essential services for families in need.

©2026 Cox Media Group