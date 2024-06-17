Cobb County museum looking to become more accessible

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials are trying to make a historic museum more accessible to visitors.

The William Root House Museum, which is located near Marietta Square, is one of the oldest and best-preserved houses in the Atlanta area.

The house has been restored to its 1860 appearance, interactive electronic displays have been added to tell the story of the Root family and their enslaved house servants.

The issue, according to the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, is that it does not accommodate those with mobility challenges.

Previously, the museum had an elevator to access the house but that elevator is no longer operable.

Those who are interested in making a donation can do so by clicking this link. The museum is looking to raise between $20,000 and 25,000 for the elevator.

“As we begin the process of having the lift replaced, we are reaching out to our friends for support,” said Cobb Landmarks Executive Director Trevor Beemon. “We’re asking folks to not only help us install a new lift but also to send a powerful message about the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in our community.”

More than 6,000 people visited the museum in 2023.

