Cobb student becomes first female to win state HVAC competition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ariela Vega, a junior at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, became the first female student to win the Georgia state HVAC competition. The historic victory took place at the Georgia World Congress Center, where Vega outperformed competitors from across the state in technical skill and problem-solving.

The achievement marked a milestone for both SkillsUSA Georgia and the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, known as CITA. This year also represented the first time the school sent an all-girl team to compete in the state-level event.

Participants were evaluated on real-world HVAC competencies, including system diagnostics, electrical components, safety practices and installation standards. Judges scored students based on their accuracy, efficiency and adherence to industry best practices.

Vega described the state title as a starting point for her professional future. “I define winning as motivational. Knowing this is just the beginning to something incredible is truly inspiring and personally, this win means more than placing first,” Vega said.

She noted that she hopes her performance serves as a catalyst for other students entering technical fields. “I want my achievement to be an inspiration to other young ladies. Determination and passion are the foundations to becoming a champion,” Vega said.

The win comes as the HVAC industry faces a national shortage of skilled professionals. Trade organizations have emphasized the need for diversity and early exposure to bridge this labor gap. Vega highlighted the potential for career growth in the sector. “I want other students to know that there is a place for them in HVAC and other technical careers. These are high-skill, high-demand jobs with real opportunities to make a difference,” Vega said.

Programs like the Cobb County Career, Technical and Agricultural Education pathways are designed to address these industry needs. The curriculum focuses on providing students with industry-aligned skills, certifications and postsecondary opportunities.

