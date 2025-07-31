Cobb County Jail power restored after overnight outage

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says a mechanical malfunction caused an overnight power outage at the jail, but power was restored Thursday morning.

The outage was caused by a blown switch during scheduled maintenance, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the outage happened overnight, Georgia Power restored full power to all buildings at the facility by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“Our first responsibility is to the detainees and staff at the Adult Detention Center,” said Sheriff Craig Owens.

During the outage, backup jail staff generators were used to keep critical systems online, including electronic door controls and medical equipment.

Sheriff’s office staff also distributed ice water to every dormitory and deployed fans to help circulate air.

The sheriff’s office worked closely with Georgia Power to expedite repairs and ensure the safety and comfort of detainees and staff.

