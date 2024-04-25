Cobb County funeral home was set for foreclosure auction before it went up in flames

MARIETTA, Ga. — Public records confirm a funeral home was in foreclosure before it caught fire this week.

Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory caught on fire Tuesday afternoon before 3 p.m.

“The flames started shooting up. It was heartbreaking to see that. It’s been there so long,” said Robert Savone.

Savone owns a motorcycle repair shop across Canton Road.

His neighbor, Alex Lima, owns an upholstery shop as well. They both said they’ve been here nearly 30 years, and the funeral home was at this location before they were.

“It’s sad, you know,” said Lima.

The future of the funeral home was in jeopardy for years, according to a public notice issued April 19. It said the property was in foreclosure, and would be up for auction at the Cobb County Courthouse May 7.

“(I) worry about the employees and everything,” said Lima. “It’s sad, sad to see all that.”

The funeral home owner was not ready to talk when Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco checked in with him on Thursday. Workers were patching up windows in the building and an insurance adjuster was speaking with the owner.

The Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators have not confirmed where or how the fire started. Capt. Steve Dau said everyone was okay, and no one’s loved one’s remains were inside during the fire.

Neighbors said they wonder if the long-time-owning family can recover somehow.

“I know if something like that happened to me, I’d probably be out of business, truthfully,” said Savone.

