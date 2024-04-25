Woman trafficked meth to Atlanta hidden inside dog bed, Ga. deputies say

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said long-term surveillance efforts led them to get illegal drugs off the streets.

Deputies said they had been following multiple vehicles visiting known drug homes in Rabun County.

The sheriff’s office used several methods including surveillance videos to track a 2004 Lexus ES 300 making routine trips out of state and to Atlanta.

Tuesday evening, the Lexus reportedly belonging to, Lynda Welch, 41, of Clayton, was seen heading back to Rabun County.

Rabun County deputies executed a traffic stop on US 441 at East Wolf Creek Road after reportedly noticing an equipment violation.

A K9 alert on the car led to a search of the Lexus and Welch.

Authorities said Welch had hidden more than three pounds of meth inside a dog bed.

She was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center.

