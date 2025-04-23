Cobb County DA’s office adds to training for victim witness program, child victim resources

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Child advocates and members of the Cobb County justice system said they’re seeing a disturbing crime trend increasing.

Crimes are being committed against children and advocates tell Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that children with disabilities are particularly vulnerable.

The DA’s office showed Newell what they’re doing to help young victims, including new training with law enforcement partners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cobb County DA’s Office is working to use the training to enhance its victim witness program and trying to incorporate post-conviction care.

It is also working with a children’s advocacy group with a bilingual therapist and other resources to help victims.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are seeing a much higher increase in children that are being trafficked,” Tiffany Webb, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center Director, said. “Children with special needs are our most vulnerable children to abuse so we are seeing an increase.”

Webb told Channel 2 Action News that SafePath is providing a safe haven for the youngest victims.

“We are here to provide that environment for kids to talk about something that is probably the worst thing that has ever happened to them,” Webb said. “We are fully trained in the newest forms of treatment for children with trauma.”

SafePath has a room for donations, stocked with clothing for kids of all sizes, including socks, underwear and shoes.

When it comes to spreading awareness about child victimization, SafePath is partnering with its community, including local police departments and the Cobb County DA.

“We continue to work with SafePath, they are our lifelong partners in this,” DA Sonya Allen told Channel 2 Action News.

Allen said she’s seen a 7% increase in cases involving crimes against children.

“We just recently had training for child fatality training with Marietta PD that is an excellent way for us to collaborate,” Allen said. “Our office has also brought in trauma-informed prosecutors.”

The conviction rate in the cases her office has pursued is now at 100%, Allen said. Since taking office, it’s increased from 80%.

The office is also working to enhance resources for victims. As for SafePath, their services are provided free of charge.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group