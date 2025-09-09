Cobb County commissioners approve purchase of new radar speed limit signs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Commission approved the purchase of three new radar feedback signs for the Cobb County Police Department.

According to county officials, the item was passed Monday without discussion.

That means the county will buy three Evolution radar feedback signs.

The radar signs are speed limit checkers, meaning when you drive past the sign, it uses a system to gauge your speed and flash the number as you pass to show if you’re going the speed limit.

The county’s proposal documents did not say where the new speed limit signs may go as far as exact locations.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the new speed signs were aimed at assisting the police department’s traffic calming efforts in north Cobb.

