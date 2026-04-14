Cobb County

Cobb County commission set to accept grant award for FIFA World Cup security needs

By WSBTV.com News Staff
(Source: WSBTV)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Commission was reviewing final steps before accepting a grant from the FIFA World Cup Grant Program for security during the event.

The county government documents show it was planning to accept $1.74 million from the organization.

According to the documents in the commission meeting, the Cobb County Government had requested nearly $3.5 million, spread across overtime pay, food service supplies, security equipment and more.

The only approved item was funding for homeland security needs, for the $1.74 million listed in the initial requests from Cobb County.

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An award letter from FWCGP said some of the funding requests were not approved or were only partially funded.

Those items were related to:

  • The request pertained to the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program.
  • The request included unallowable fringe benefits.
  • The request involved personnel not accounted for in the planning process.
  • The request was for items unrelated to FIFA World Cup activities.
  • The request included equipment deemed outside of the purview of the grant or not essential to support
  • event-related overtime personnel.
  • The request duplicated previously submitted or funded item.
  • The request included administrative or indirect cost that curtailed the ability to deliver operational needs.

Funding from the approved grants will be available to Cobb from July 4 2025 to Aug. 31 this year.

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