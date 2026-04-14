Cobb County commission set to accept grant award for FIFA World Cup security needs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Commission was reviewing final steps before accepting a grant from the FIFA World Cup Grant Program for security during the event.

The county government documents show it was planning to accept $1.74 million from the organization.

According to the documents in the commission meeting, the Cobb County Government had requested nearly $3.5 million, spread across overtime pay, food service supplies, security equipment and more.

The only approved item was funding for homeland security needs, for the $1.74 million listed in the initial requests from Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

An award letter from FWCGP said some of the funding requests were not approved or were only partially funded.

Those items were related to:

The request pertained to the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program.

The request included unallowable fringe benefits.

The request involved personnel not accounted for in the planning process.

The request was for items unrelated to FIFA World Cup activities.

The request included equipment deemed outside of the purview of the grant or not essential to support

event-related overtime personnel.

The request duplicated previously submitted or funded item.

The request included administrative or indirect cost that curtailed the ability to deliver operational needs.

Funding from the approved grants will be available to Cobb from July 4 2025 to Aug. 31 this year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group