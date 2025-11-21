Cobb County commission passes new stormwater fee in split vote

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County’s Board of County Commissioners voted to pass a new stormwater fee for residents, though the decision was split among commissioners.

Going forward, those living in unincorporated parts of Cobb County and the City of Mableton will have to pay a $4.75 monthly stormwater fee.

County officials said during the meeting on Thursday night that the fee will raise millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements in the county.

Depending on the type of property you own, fees will be levied in different ways.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell previously reported on the proposal, with county officials saying the fee was to pay for a backlog of pipe repairs.

Earlier this month, Cobb County said there was a backlog of 100 pipe repairs, leading to dozens of sinkholes across the county.

When the data was provided, the county said there were 69 sinkholes on private properties.

For homeowners, it’ll be a single flat fee of $4.75 every month.

For non-residential property, like churches, businesses, schools and more, owners will be charged $4.75 for every 3,700 feet of impervious surface on their property.

An impervious surface is where water either cannot sink in or it is difficult to sink or soak into the material.

Impervious surfaces include things like driveways, paving, patios and other such materials.

Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioners Monique Sheffield and Erick Allen voted to approve the fee, while Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill voted against it.

County officials said the fee would take effect starting in June 2026.

