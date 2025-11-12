Cobb County homeowners could start paying new stormwater fee

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is considering implementing a new stormwater fee to address a backlog of pipe repairs that have led to dozens of sinkholes across the area.

The county currently has a backlog of 100 pipe repairs, with 69 sinkholes located on private properties. The proposed stormwater fee of $4.75 aims to generate the funds necessary for these repairs.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a public hearing on Wednesday to hear concerns from the community.

“You know we’re at a tipping point,” said homeowner Craig Harfoot.

Jessica Sterling, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Technical Programs Director, expressed support for the proposal, citing worsening flooding in Cobb County and the Chattahoochee River.

The Cobb Chamber of Commerce recommended delaying the fee’s implementation to January 2027 to allow businesses and organizations time to plan.

Cobb County Water System customers currently pay for stormwater services through water and sewer rates, but these funds are insufficient to maintain existing stormwater infrastructure.

If the proposed fee is approved, water system customers might see a reduction in their water and sewer bills, partially offsetting the new fee.

Commercial properties would pay a pro-rated fee based on the impervious surface on their property.

