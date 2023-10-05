Clinic manager accused of stealing Cobb County patients’ drugs arrested

ACWORTH, Ga. — A Cobb County clinic manager at a senior living facility, fired from her previous position, has been arrested.

As previously reported, Amanda Jamison was accused of stealing 30 liquid morphine syringes from Celebration Village Acworth.

The facility investigated the claims against Jamison, then fired her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell previously reported Jamison was accused of stealing drugs meant for patients in hospice care.

In a statement given to Channel 2 Action News, Celebration Village Acworth said in part “We recently became aware of apparent tampering with some medications. We completed an internal investigation and alerted the Acworth Police Department...Our investigation and audit also confirmed that despite the apparent tampering there were no medication errors as a result of this situation.”

The company added that the safety and health of their residents was their top priority.

Cobb police said they were looking for Jamison, but would not reveal her no employment to avoid hindering the investigation.

Days later, Newell received a tip from one of Jamison’s coworkers at Oaks at West Cobb, which she passed on to police.

When the tipster called Channel 2 Action News, the caller gave Newell Jamison’s new workplace address and her license plate number, and a description of the car. The tipster told Newell she was looking right at Jamison when she called.

Then, Newell had the tipster call 911 to pass along the information.

Soon after police got the information, Jamison was arrested. As of reports on Tuesday, she was facing two felony charges, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County jail records show Jamison was charged with felony theft by taking and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was given a $33,220 bond.

Jamison is no longer employed by Oaks at West Cobb. She was walked out of the facility in handcuffs for crimes police say she committed while still working at Celebration Village Acworth. Jamison was arrested, and later released, on Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News confronted Jamison at her home after her arrest.

“You’re accused of stealing drugs from hospice patients,” Newell said to Jamison when she confronted her.

Jamison didn’t say much in reply but maintained her innocence.

“You’re innocent? So these accusations are false? You didn’t steal drugs from the facility?” Newell asked her.

Police say Jamison stole morphine meant for hospice patients at Celebration Village Acworth. Even after she was fired and charged with two felonies, she got a job at Oaks at West Cobb.

“Channel 2 received a tip of the suspect’s job location. Once we were contacted with that information, we notified our detectives who contacted Cobb PD,” Eric Mistretta, Acworth Police public information officer, said.

Asked how Jamison was able to find another job despite the felony charges, a representative for Oaks at West Cobb gave Channel 2 Action News the following statement in part.

“Prior to joining the community, all state, local and company pre-employment screenings and background checks were completed. The associate has been terminated from the Oaks at West Cobb. The community will continue to assist in any ongoing police investigations.”

The Oaks at West Cobb representative told Channel 2 Action News that Jamison was a fairly new hire and had worked as an associate. Police said Jamison was previously fired from another facility in Woodstock for stealing drugs, but charges were never filed.

A representative for Celebration Village Acworth told Newell in previous news reports that Jamison had passed a national background check before being employed there as well.

Jamison is currently out on bond, according to jail records. Police say the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is now investigating Jamison.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

Clinic manager at senior living facility fired after allegedly stealing drugs from patients

©2023 Cox Media Group