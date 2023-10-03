Clinic manager at senior living facility fired after allegedly stealing drugs from patients

A clinical manager at a senior living facility was fired from her position after police say she stole drugs that were meant for hospice patients.

Amanda Jamison is accused of stealing 30 liquid morphine syringes from Celebration Village Acworth.

According to the police report, an investigation began in August of 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Employees told police they noticed narcotic med cards that had been tampered with, then discovered a bag of narcotics and empty syringes under Jamison’s desk.

An internal investigation ultimately led to Jamison’s termination.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell stopped by the facility to get answers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told Newell that Jamison has already found a new job in the same field but can’t say where as it may hinder their investigation.

Channel 2 Action News received a statement from Celebration Village Acworth regarding the issue as well. A representative for the company said in part that their residents’ safety and health remain their top priority.

“We recently became aware of apparent tampering with some medications. We completed an internal investigation and alerted the Acworth Police Department. Based upon our investigation we were able to determine that one of our associates caused the apparent tampering. The associate was suspended and ultimately terminated pending further investigation by the Acworth Police Department. Our investigation and audit also confirmed that despite the apparent tampering there were no medication errors as a result of this situation,” Jocelyn Cochran, Executive Director of Celebration Village Acworth, said in part.

Cochran’s statement continued, saying that Jamison had passed a national background check before starting their position at Celebration Village Acworth and thanking police for their fast response to the situation.

“We are truly thankful to the Acworth Police Department for their prompt action and expertise to resolve this situation. We will continue to fully cooperate with all local authorities and defer to the Acworth Police Department for any additional information,” Cochran’s statement concluded.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they were actively searching for Jamison, who is facing two felony charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New victims identified in 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group