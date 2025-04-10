Cinnabon Swirl, new concept for dessert-lovers coming to metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cinnabon is teaming up with Carvel and opening a new location in Kennesaw that will serve up desserts that combine cinnamon rolls and ice cream.

The menu at Cinnabon Swirl is designed for the TikTok audience.

The social media platform is known for taking unique foods viral.

The menu includes: the Bonini, a cinnamon roll warmed in a panini press, sliced in half and filled with ice cream; the Cinnabon Swirl Sundae, featuring the sweet center of a cinnamon roll as its base and topped with soft serve ice cream; and ice cream sandwiches served with Cinnabon-inspired cookies and Carvel-influenced toppings, like sprinkles or cookie bits.

Cinnabon and Carvel share the same parent company.

Kennesaw, Georgia will be home to one of the first locations.

The company hasn’t yet said exactly when it will open.

Other cities to welcome Cinnabon Swirl include Hillsboro, Oregon, Peoria, Arizona, and Pasadena, California.

An additional 30 locations are set to open next year.

