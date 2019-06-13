  • Charity that hands out 7K meals to kids every summer told it doesn't meet code

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A charity that has been handing out up to 7,000 free sack lunches a day for kids and families every summer has now been told its meals aren't up to code. 

    Cobb-based Must Ministries has been handing out the bagged lunches across seven counties for the last 25 years. 

    This year, the Department of Public Health is enforcing new rules -- and says the way Must Ministries prepares sandwiches doesn't meet its guidelines. 

    Volunteers talked to Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach about how upset they were with the decision -- and how they plan to continue their mission. 

    What the charity plans to do to continue serving kids who need it in the community -- and how you can help -- for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

