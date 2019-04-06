Firefighters pull body from Chattahoochee River in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters pulled a body from the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County Saturday.
The body was found near the intersection of Akers Mill Road and Powers Ferry Road and was recovered via the Paces Mill boat ramp, firefighters said.
Saturday marks the 9th annual 'Sweep the Hooch' day of service on the Chattahoochee. Sources told Channel 2 Action News that someone with the event found the body, though police have yet to confirm that.
Sandy Springs Fire and Police as well as Cobb County Police are on the scene investigating. It's unclear how long the body has been in the water.
We're working to learn more details for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
