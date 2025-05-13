Braves celebrate 20 millionth fan to Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves celebrated a milestone by welcoming the 20 millionth fan to Truist Park on Monday.

The Braves organization surprised A-List member Cherri Frost as she entered the member gate before the game.

That’s when Frost learned she had become the 20 millionth fan in total regular game season attendance in the park’s history.

She was greeted at the member gate by Braves host Lauren Hoffman Saad, the Heavy Hitters drumline, cheerleaders, and Braves mascot BLOOPER.

Frost won a special commemorative 20 MILLION jersey, upgraded tickets to Delta Club Chairman seats for the game, a $500 gift certificate for the Braves Clubhouse Store, a certificate for one free night’s stay at Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, Chick-fil-A for a year, a $200 gift card to Papa Johns, and a free one-year car wash membership to Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

She also got to stand on the field just before the game and yell, “Let’s play ball! Go Braves!”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group