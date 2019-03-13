  • Barrett Parkway closed after serious multi-vehicle crash

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have blocked lanes of a busy intersection in Cobb County after a serious crash. 

    Cobb County Fire tweeted that the multi-vehicle crash is at Barrett Parkway and Old 41.

    Fire and police are on scene. 

    Video from NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows two vehicles and 2 bikes involved.

    Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

