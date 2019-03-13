Barrett Parkway closed after serious multi-vehicle crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have blocked lanes of a busy intersection in Cobb County after a serious crash.
Cobb County Fire tweeted that the multi-vehicle crash is at Barrett Parkway and Old 41.
Fire and police are on scene.
Video from NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows two vehicles and 2 bikes involved.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene - Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
🚧🚒TRAFFIC ALERT:— Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) March 13, 2019
Multi-vehicle accident on Barrett Pkwy & Old 41. Fire & Police crews are on the scene. Take alternate route if possible. We'll let you know when the scene is cleared. @CobbDOT @cobbcountygovt @cobbpolice1
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Cobb Co.; Sky Copter View: Bicyclist Struck: Barrett Pkwy near Stilesboro Rd.; lanes are Blocked; delays; Avoid; https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/g8QKFIFf5k— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 13, 2019
