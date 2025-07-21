Back 2 School: Bus inspections are a vital step to prep for new year in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — All the buses for Marietta City Schools are getting a good looking-over before hitting the road for the first day of school next Friday, Aug. 1.

“They check the stop sign. They check the wheels, tires, lug nuts,” Hunter Burgener said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is inspecting all 98 of the district’s school buses.

“They look at our paperwork. They look at the buses. They go over it with a fine-tooth comb to make sure it’s safe for our kiddos,” Marietta City School District transportation director Kim Ellis told Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The state checks brakes, lights, mirrors, stop arms and more.

“They check the back eight-way system, which is the driver system so everybody knows that the bus is coming to a stop to pick students up,” Burgener said.

If the state discovers any problems, “they will take the bus out of service. We will get a report. We have an X amount of time until the Department of Public Safety signs off on it. We are not allowed to run the school buses,” Ellis said.

The district says its technicians work on the school buses throughout the year to keep them safe.

“Our technicians, I believe with my whole heart, are the best in the state of Georgia, and so we also have a great inspection each year,” Ellis said.

Tuesday is the last round of bus inspections for the Marietta City Schools.

