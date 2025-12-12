Baby rescued by Smyrna officers performing CPR

SMYRNA, Ga. — A baby boy is OK after the quick thinking of two Smyrna police officers who came to his rescue.

Earlier this week, officers were called to reports of a baby who had gone limp and become unresponsive.

MPO Edwards and Officer Lahr immediately started working to save the baby.

Edwards began doing CPR while Lahr stabilized the baby’s head and maintained an open airway.

After a few cycles, the officers noticed the baby’s breathing increase, and the baby grabbed Officer Lahr’s finger.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and continued caring for the baby.

Body camera video shows the officers’ quick thinking that saved the baby.

"Through their quick thinking, professionalism, and training, MPO Edwards and Officer Lahr worked together to deliver lifesaving aid to an infant in critical condition. Their actions embody the highest level of service, compassion, and dedication to the citizens of Smyrna," the department wrote to recognize them.

