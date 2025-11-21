Cobb autonomous shuttle network to connect Truist Park, other major destinations by 2027

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new autonomous shuttle system is coming to Cobb County.

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded $6.6 million to the Cumberland Community Improvement District and Cobb County to launch the Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network, a new autonomous shuttle network.

The Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network will connect major destinations in the Cumberland area, including Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta and the Cobb Convention Center, among others.

The shuttle network is expected to launch by 2027, the Cumberland CID said.

The grant, part of the FTA’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, will fund the deployment of eight ADA-accessible autonomous shuttles, enhancing public transit connectivity in Metro Atlanta’s Cumberland district.

The Cumberland Improvement District said the fully integrated, autonomous shuttle network will be one of the most comprehensive in the Southeast with the addition of new federal investment. The project builds on the success of the Cumberland Hopper, an autonomous shuttle pilot launched in 2023.

“This investment announced today from the Federal Transit Administration marks one of the greatest chapters in our history,” said Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland CID.

“Today’s announcement represents the power of strong partnerships,” said Russell R. McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Beep, Inc., a U.S.-based autonomous mobility solutions company, will operate the network and integrate it with CobbLinc, the county’s public transit system.

As Channel 2 Action News reported last week, the company will deploy autonomous vehicles in Atlanta and Orlando, set to launch in 2026, to enhance regional connectivity and support the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The shuttle network in Cumberland is part of the vision behind Cumberland Sweep, a multimodal path of more than three miles designed to improve connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders. It’s designed to link major commercial, residential and recreational areas, reduce congestion and create safer, more accessible streets.

Political figures from both sides of the aisle have expressed support for the the project. This includes Democratic U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Democratic U.S. Rep Lucy McBath and Republican U.S. Reps. Barry Loudermilk and Rich McCormick.

