Beep autonomous shuttles to roll out ahead of World Cup in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Beep, Inc. announced the deployment of shared autonomous vehicles in Atlanta and Orlando, set to launch in 2026, to enhance regional connectivity and support the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deployments will use Karsan Autonomous e-JEST vehicles, facilitated by Damera Corp., and powered by ADASTEC’s Level-4 automated driving software.

“This first-of-its-kind autonomous transit pilot in Atlanta is an important step toward realizing a more innovative and accessible city,” Clyde Higgs, President & CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc., said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Atlanta, the deployment will coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, positioning the city as a leader in innovative transportation solutions.

The initiative aims to enhance mobility access and increase connectivity along the Atlanta Beltline.

TRENDING STORIES:

But first, the vehicles will be showcased at the Florida Autonomous Vehicle Summit in Orlando from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.

The Altamonte Springs project will expand the CraneRIDES program to connect with the Altamonte Springs SunRail station and the regional transit network. The program in Florida marks the first permanent AV program deployed by a U.S. city.

“Altamonte Springs was proud to be the first city in America to launch a permanent autonomous vehicle program of this kind,” Frank Martz, City Manager for the City of Altamonte Springs, said.

Beep’s AutonomOS platform will manage the AV services, ensuring safety through active monitoring and real-time responsiveness. ADASTEC’s technology has already completed over 150,000 kilometers of automated operations, carrying 60,000 passengers safely.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group