Atlanta BeltLine unveils driverless vehicle program. Not everyone is happy about it

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine could begin a new driverless vehicle program in time for the World Cup.

The proposed $3 million pilot plan would bring autonomous vehicles to the southwest trail.

“This project will provide service between the Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail at the Lee + White Entertainment District and MARTA’s West End Station and the Atlanta University Center,” Clyde Higgs, President & CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, said.

The vehicles would not go on the trail, but they would operate between MARTA and the BeltLine.

Beltline Rail Now sent out a lengthy statement on Monday night, saying they applauded the city’s “commitment to innovation” but wondered why their plan to put light rail along the BeltLine was pulled by the city.

“In study after study, engineers have landed on light rail running alongside the trail as the best transit mode for the Beltline,” Beltline Rail Now Chairman Matthew Rao said. “So naturally, we’re mystified to see ABI roll out... cars. Actually, passenger vans. That sit in traffic. With no driver. But also no fixed schedule, no dedicated right of way, and no capacity to move more than a few people at a time. Just in time for the biggest sporting event on Earth, the FIFA World Cup. Did I mention they can’t carry bikes or baby strollers? Groundbreaking.”

“Beltline Rail Now urges city leaders to prioritize long-term transit infrastructure that meets the scale of Atlanta’s needs—not one-off pilot projects with the footprint of a large SUV,” a news release from Beltline Rail Now said.

If approved, it would feature four driverless vehicles from Beep and would start service in January.

