Austell police welcome Cobb County’s first-ever female chief

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Shameta Jones-Harrell (Austell Police Department)
AUSTELL, Ga. — The Austell Police Department has announced the appointment of a new police chief.

The city council voted unanimously to name Shameta Jones-Harrell as the new chief.

She’s the first female chief of police in the history of Cobb County.

“We are so proud of her and we know that she will do a phenomenal job in this role,” the department posted on Facebook.

