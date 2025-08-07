Atlanta Braves report 10% revenue growth in second part of year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves released their latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday morning, showing that they’d seen a 10% boost to revenue for the quarter.

Revenue grew a reported $312 million from March to June, compared to $287 million revenue in the same period for 2024, according to the report by Atlanta Braves Holdings.

More generally, the Braves’ quarterly release shows baseball revenue in the second quarter for this year was up 8%.

However, the Braves also said their attendance at home games had declined compared to the year before.

While attendance was lower for 2025, the Braves said "baseball event revenue increased primarily due to contractual rate increases on season tickets and existing sponsorship contracts, as well as new premium seating and sponsorship agreements, partially offset by a reduction in concession revenue due to reduced attendance at regular season home games."

