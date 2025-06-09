Atlanta Braves partner with Alternative Baseball for charity game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves collaborated with Alternative Baseball to host an exhibition game for athletes with disabilities on Saturday.

The game was held at McEachern Methodist UMC in Cobb County.

The Braves said the fantasy camp, “aimed to champion awareness, acceptance, empowerment, and encouragement of the capabilities of individuals with disabilities, as well as societal inclusion of people with disabilities.”

All of the players in the game received their own personalized Braves jerseys and had the opportunity to play alongside Braves alumni, who served as coaches for the 7-inning game.

Braves alumni Charlie Culberson, Marvin Freeman, and Wes Helms participated in the game.

Tickets to the game were sold for a “name your price” donation benefitting Alternative Baseball.

During the game, Taylor Clark Duncan, Alternative Baseball’s founder and first athlete with a disability, hit the first over-the-fence home run in the organization’s nine-year history of hosting games.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group