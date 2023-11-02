Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Cobb apartments

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 of rent money from multiple tenants at an apartment complex In Cobb County.

Zoraida Soto was the property manager of Cielo 32 Apartments for two months when the crimes allegedly occurred.

According to the arrest warrant Soto used the company computer to access tenant accounts.

She’s accused of stealing cash and money orders that were intended for rent payments.

Investigators said Soto deposited the stolen rent money into her personal bank account and used some of it to pay for rent she owed in Coweta County.

Soto has been accused of doing the same thing in the past.

Soto was on the run from police in 2012 after investigators said she stole a little more than $6,000 from tenants at an apartment complex in Dunwoody. Soto was working in the leasing office for two weeks when the crimes allegedly occurred.

Investigators are being tight-lipped about how many tenants are victims. In the most recent case, the owner of Cielo says the company reimbursed tenants who were impacted.

He also said he didn’t know about Soto’s past when he hired her in early 2023, because the background checks he uses only goes back 10 years.

He says his team noticed a problem with several rental payments, investigated the problem and fired Soto from her position as property manager.

