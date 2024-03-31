Apartment fire displaces 14 neighbors at Mableton complex, Cobb County Fire & Rescue says

MABLETON, Ga. — Officials say 14 neighbors were displaced because of an apartment fire in Mableton this morning, Cobb County Fire & Rescue officials say.

Multiple units responded to a commercial fire in the 6800 block of Mableton Parkway to an apartment engulfed in flames.

The fire is believed to have ignited due to a suspected grease fire on top of the stove.

Officials say they worked to contain the fire to ensure that it did not spread from the engulfed unit to others. The fully involved unit sustained significant damage, while two others sustained smoke damage.

CCFR officials say the Red Cross helped 14 neighbors displaced by the fire.

There were no reported injuries, officials said.

