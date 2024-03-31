5-month-old airlifted to Atlanta hospital after medical emergency at Walmart, officials say

CORNELIA, Ga. — An infant is in the hospital after officials say they suffered a medical emergency at a Walmart.

Cornelia fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Friday, crews received reports of a five-month-old who was not breathing at a Walmart.

When crews arrived, they brought the child to a medical unit and immediately began care.

Officials did not specify what the medical emergency was.

Authorities rushed the child to the Habersham County Airport so that they could be airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

The current condition of the child has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s emergency,” Cornelia Fire Chief Billy Joe Jenkins Jr. said.

