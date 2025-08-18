Apartment fire in Cobb under investigation as possible arson

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire investigators in Cobb County are looking into possible arson after a fire at an apartment complex. A mother who lives there says she and her 5-year-old daughter barely escaped the fire by climbing out a window in the middle of the night.

It was just before 4 a.m. when authorities say a fire broke out at the Residence at Riverside apartment complex off Riverside Parkway.

“Our first arriving crews saw fire from the front door and the breezeway, so they were quickly able to extinguish it from that point,” Cobb Fire District Chief Justin Green said.

“I woke up. My brother came in my room screaming. I thought he was joking. He said the apartments on fire. The apartments on fire,” victim Monique Motley told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Motley says her family and her 5-year-old daughter climbed out of the window of their home to escape the blaze.

“It was in flames. It started from the ground and then came up. It was terrible. I’d never seen anything like it all,” Motley said.

Cobb County Fire Department says three units were damaged in the fire, but thankfully, there were no injuries

They say the unit where the fire started had no power and that they are questioning a witness and looking into arson as a possible motive.

Meanwhile, Motley and her family are trying to pick up the pieces, sifting through ashes.

“I just bought new clothes that have tags on them that are on the couch, and they’re burnt and have debris and water on them from the firefighters,” Motley described.

