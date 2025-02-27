Alpharetta police mourn loss of detective after brief battle with cancer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta police detective died after a battle with cancer and the department is now mourning his loss.

Det. Brian Smith died Wednesday surrounded by family after fighting pancreatic cancer for just over a week, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

While information for memorial services is not yet ready, the department is asking for thoughts and prayers to Smith’s family and the department.

“We love you, Brian. Rest easy — we’ve got the watch from here,” the department said in a statement.

