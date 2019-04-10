Again?! Another truck crashes at notorious Cobb County covered bridge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Another day, another crash at the covered bridge in Cobb County.
Despite the many warning signs, two drivers hit the steel beams in front of the bridge on Tuesday.
The latest in a series of completely avoidable collisions happened when a U-Haul van struck the metal beam protecting the bridge on Concord Road. Cobb County said on its Facebook page that the collision caused “traffic disruptions” toward the end of the morning rush hour.
“I heard another ‘thunk’ this morning,” said resident Pat Burns. “And I looked out and it was a U-Haul truck. He stayed for a little while but then he took off.”
“They’ve been hit 18 times since we renovated the bridge in late 2017,” said Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt.
Cavitt said GPS systems are partly to blame for the accidents. He said because some drivers are unfamiliar with the bridge, they simply go where their GPS tells them to.
