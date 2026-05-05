After another steep rise in gas prices, lawmakers ask governor to extend tax suspension

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gas prices are on the rise again across North Georgia, up more than 12 cents from Monday.

In some places, drivers are seeing $4 a gallon and even more.

Now, some Democrats are asking Gov. Brian Kemp to extend the suspension of the gas tax.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke to Michael Straughter across the street from his favorite gas station -- the QT on Barrett Parkway -- where the price for a gallon of regular gas is at $4.29, more than 30 cents above the average in Georgia.

“I’m a college student, man. I already paid for school. I paid for a full tank of gas. It’s not cheap,” Straughter said. “I go to Quick Trip because I feel like Quick Trip is better than going to Chevron or anything, but I probably pay like $4.50 a gallon, and I’ll go up to like $75 to fill up the whole thing.”

In a statement, Quick Trip attributed the high prices to market volatility.

“What consumers see at the pump reflects real-time responses to changing wholesale costs and local market conditions.”

But it’s not just QT. Other stations on Barrett Parkway showed the same price.

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Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the gas tax, but that expires on May 19.

His office wouldn’t comment on whether he’ll extend it, but did point out that not collecting the gas tax costs Georgia about $180 million in revenue.

Still, Atlanta Democratic state Sen. Rashaun Kemp believes he should extend it.

“I think the governor, he knows the right thing, and that’s to extend the gas tax credit to allow for folks to have some relief at the pump,” Rashaun Kemp said.

Back in Marietta, Winnie Kwarteng just paid $93 to fill up her SUV, and that stings.

“It’s been pretty high,” Kwarteng told Elliot. “It’s been pretty crazy. Plus, today’s economy, having kids and everything, it makes it a little bit hard, but definitely.

The gas tax adds an average of about $33 to a gallon of gas.

By the end of the gas suspension, it will have cost Georgia more than $300 million.

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