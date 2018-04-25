  • 50+ shots fired near little league baseball game, bullets hit cars

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the people who fired more than 50 shots in a busy Cobb County park.

    The gunfire erupted near a little league baseball game this weekend in Mableton.

    The shots forced parents, kids and coaches to run for cover. Dozens of other people at Wallace Park also had to duck down.

    Some of the bullets hit cars parked at the park.

    We’re talking to a witness who described the chaos and the moment her car was grazed by a bullet, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

