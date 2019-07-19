4 arrested after police say they find drugs, guns and cash inside Marietta home

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police arrested four people and seized an array of drugs, guns and cash inside a home.
Police made the discovery after they executed a search warrant on a unit at the Crawford East Cobb Apartments on Roswell Road on Thursday.
According to an arrest warrant released Friday, officers found four pounds of marijuana, 46 grams of cocaine, pills and $3,600 in cash.
The warrant says police found the drugs in a kitchen cabinet, living room closet and bedroom closet.
“Man, they had a bunch of people out here handcuffed and on the ground,” said Ann Streeter. “She was trying to run back there but they got her.”
Streeter lives a few doors down and witnessed the bust after she got home from work.
She told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose she’s noticed suspicious activity at the home previously.
“I see a lot of traffic going back and forth. People driving up in cars and they leave, come and go,” Streeter said.
Harley Shook, James Dean, Michael Browning and John Mitchell are at the Cobb County Jail with no bond and charged with several crimes including drug trafficking.
