3rd annual Pride Festival held in Smyrna

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna Market Village held its third annual Pride Festival on Saturday.

The nonprofit organization Smyrna is Fabulous organized the free event.

Over 30 vendors that are LGBTQIA-owned participated.

The festival featured entertainment, food, health and wellness organizations, and interactive play areas for all ages.

©2024 Cox Media Group