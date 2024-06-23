3rd annual Pride Festival held in Smyrna

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna Market Village held its third annual Pride Festival on Saturday.
The nonprofit organization Smyrna is Fabulous organized the free event.
Over 30 vendors that are LGBTQIA-owned participated.
The festival featured entertainment, food, health and wellness organizations, and interactive play areas for all ages.
