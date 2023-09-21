31 dead cats found inside Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An animal cruelty investigator with Cobb County Animal Services says he found 31 dead cats inside of a home.

Police responded to the home for a welfare check and became suspicious when they smelled a strong odor coming from the door and windows.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell exclusively learned that when officers forced their way inside, they noticed deplorable living conditions and dead animals throughout the home.

“We’ve never had this number of dead animals in one location before,” said Steve Hammond, Director of Cobb County Animal Services.

“I feel like that’s terrible to have that many animals that you haven’t fed,” said a woman who lives near the home.

Neighbors say they had no idea what they were living next to, but over the last few weeks, they noticed gnats inside of their own homes.

“I’m really at a loss for words right now. It’s really sad,” said a woman who lives near the home.

“They forced entry into the residence because they smelled something coming from the doors and windows,” Hammond described.

Pictures reveal deplorable conditions the cats were living in, including feces, trash, clothes scattered throughout the home, broken doors and broken furniture.

“It’s horrible. There’s no excuse for it, absolutely no excuse,” said Hammond.

Police are in the process of tracking down the owner.

“We’re looking at felony animal cruelty charges, at least one for each animal,” said Hammond.

Hammond’s animal cruelty unit has cracked nearly 30 cases since March of 2023, thanks to a full-time animal cruelty investigator, which is a position that stems from a partnership with the Cobb County Police Department.

“We’re looking for what’s their defense going to be. Is there a legitimate excuse? In some cases, there are. In this case, it doesn’t look like that will be the case,” said Hammond.

