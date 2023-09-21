Ambulance involved in crash on busy Gwinnett road that left another driver with ‘serious injuries’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they are investigating a crash with “serious injuries” involving an ambulance.
Officers say the crash happened on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Quails Lake Village Lane.
Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground and NewsChopper 2 are on their way to the crash to learn more information. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
They say no paramedics in the ambulance were injured. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not commented on if the ambulance was in the process of taking a patient to the hospital.
There is no word on if anyone will face charges.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group