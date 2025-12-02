3 young drivers accused of doing burnouts at Cobb park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are now accused of recklessly driving at a Cobb County park.

The entire parking lot is destroyed from drivers doing burnouts.

Several minutes after homeowners heard tires screeching coming from the park, police showed up.

Officers say they converged simultaneously on three cars doing burnouts in the back of the park.

They cited three men with reckless stunt driving.

But one day later, on Thanksgiving Day, homeowners heard the same sound after drivers returned to do burnouts in the same park.

Channel 2 uncovered the problems two weeks ago. Newell spoke with a homeowner who didn’t want to be identified.

He sent videos of what he says keeps him up at night.

“It could last between 15 minutes to 30 minutes. Sometimes it could last longer,” he said.

When we alerted Cobb County officials about the problem two weeks ago, police arrested an 18-year-old.

Investigators say the suspects in this most recent case are two 18-year-old men and one 19-year-old. They all live in Cobb County.

Homeowners want security cameras installed to prevent this from happening again.

Newell asked police if more people are involved, but they wouldn’t release that information.

