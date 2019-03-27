  • 3 kids with pellet guns detained outside elementary school

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have detained three kids after they were found with pellet guns near an elementary school. 

    NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where they could be seen in handcuffs next to a police car outside Blackwell Elementary School in Marietta. 

    Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned a federal agent made a call when they saw the kids trespassing. 

    We received this statement from a Cobb County Schools District spokesperson:

    “This evening after school was dismissed, three young adults were arrested near campus. At no time were any of our students or staff members in danger, and school safety remains our top priority. We are grateful to local authorities for responding to the off campus incident so quickly.”

