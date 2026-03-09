2nd suspect in Cobb County police impersonation, home invasion case caught

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Last month, three men were accused of impersonating Cobb County police officers during a home invasion. Now, two of them are in jail.

Police identified Darrius Hopkins, Destin Potter and David Shepard of home invasion, kidnapping, simple assault, impersonating a police officer and more.

The Cobb County Police Department told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Hopkins, Potter and Shepard approached a woman in her driveway, while dressed as police officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The men showed her a fake search warrant and told her to go into her house, then kept her there against her will for more than an hour, police said.

Police previously said all three men were from Tennessee.

In February, Hopkins was arrested on the charges from the case and taken into custody on Feb. 16, according to jail records.

Newell learned Shepard was taken into custody on Friday to face the charges. Jail records show neither suspect was awarded bond.

Destin Potter remains at large.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group