Clarke Central High School evacuated for possible propane leak

Officials have evacuated a north Georgia high school for a possible propane leak.

Clarke County Schools confirmed in a statement that Clarke Central High School was evacuated around 1:30 p.m. The school reported a propane leak near the school’s greenhouse.

“Administrators and school staff acted swiftly to safely evacuate all students and staff from the buildings while the fire department, along with the gas and propane companies, responded to assess the situation and investigate the leak,” the district wrote in a statement.

After a search, officials gave the all-clear around 2:54 p.m. Students returned inside and will be dismissed at their normal time.

