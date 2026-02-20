Fake badges, real guns: Men accused of impersonating officers, holding woman against her will

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified three suspects who are accused of impersonating Cobb County police officers during a home invasion.

Darrius Hopkins, Destin Potter and David Shepard are all facing charges of home invasion, kidnapping, simple assault, impersonating a police officer and other charges for the November incident.

According to arrest warrants, police said the suspects were wearing vests that resembled police vests, they had fake badges, real guns and a fake search warrant.

Police said the suspects approached a woman in her driveway, showed her a fake search warrant and told her to go into her home where they held her against her will for more than one hour.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the victim’s neighbor. He did not want to be identified on television but told Newell he vividly remembered the large presence near his home after the alleged crimes occurred.

“It’s a little unsettling knowing that an event like this happened in our community. I came home to a community of law enforcement and it was yeah I wasn’t sure what happened,” he said.

It’s unclear why the suspects targeted the home or if they stole anything. Police arrested Hopkins Wednesday.

Potter and Shepard aren’t listed in jail records.

All three suspects live in Tennessee. According to court documents, Potter and Shepard are convicted felons.

