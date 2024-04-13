2 suspects in Kennesaw murder indicted by grand jury, records show

KENNESAW, Ga. — After a mid-March fatal shooting in Kennesaw on McGuire Drive, two men were arrested for murder and other drug-related charges.

Kennesaw police began an investigation into the incident, where 21-year-old Sanifu Henry died.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Kennesaw Friday, where police said that just after midnight on March 15, officers received reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers couldn’t find a victim. Instead, Henry was able to get to a hospital but died of his wounds.

Zier Xzavier Green and Re’Shard Marquis Lee arrested for his death. They told police they drove to the neighborhood to sell drugs.

Police told Channel 2 Action News bthat the real motive was to rob Henry and another person he was with and during the exchange, shots were fired.

Cobb County court records show Green and Lee were both indicted by a grand jury and face seven charges each:

Felony Murder (3 counts)

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Henry moved to Georgia from California to get away from gun violence. He was shot to death in Kennesaw in over oregano and spinach, according to his mother.

