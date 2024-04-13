Atlanta police investigating 20-year-old shot on W. Marietta Street

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old on West Marietta Street on Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a person shot at 800 W. Marietta Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

When they got to the scene, police found a 20-year-old man shot.

Police said the man was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“The victim was unable to provide responding officers with any suspect information or a reason for the shooting. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to a statement from APD.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spoke to a resident of a nearby apartment building at the scene who said the situation was “pretty scary.”

“I walk in the building and I see, I don’t know if there was a disturbance in the building but I did see some blood drops in the elevator,” resident Althee Bolton said.

While police didn’t speak to residents, the building’s management reached out to address the incident, somewhat, according to Bolton. She said the building’s concierge said someone was shot in front of the building.

“You hear about shootings all over but I didn’t expect it to be at Seven88, this close to home at Seven88,” Bolton said.

The investigation remains underway.

