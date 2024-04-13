$2M in federal funds awarded to build 20 affordable homes in Atlanta neighborhood, officials say

ATLANTA — At an affordable housing event in Atlanta, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced $2 million in federal funds were being appropriated to support a new affordable housing project in Atlanta.

Ossoff said at the event that Atlanta’s Habitat for Humanity would get the money to build 20 new affordable homes in the area.

“I’ve appropriated $2 million to support this affordable housing project here in Browns Mill Village to support the construction of 20 new affordable homes in this beautiful neighborhood,” Ossoff said at the event.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the CEO of Atlanta’s Habitat for Humanity, who said the new homes will have an impact on the neighborhood.

“We take community, provide [an] opportunity for homeownership for their neighborhood,” Dr. Alan Ferguson, Habitat CEO said. “We believe in creating community and the process we take our homeowners through reinforces not just being a great steward of your home but being a great steward of your neighborhood and community.”

Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis said that he grew up nearby and is hopeful for the future of the community thanks to the new homes.

“I grew up a stone’s throw from here, I knew the location as a forest, I knew it as kudzu. I knew it as a dark area,” Lewis said. “To see what it has become and to see the people and the families [coming] to the area brings a light, a joy to my heart.”

Through the project, Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the City of Atlanta to build single-family Habitat homes, and some attached attainable workforce homes to give options to people of different income levels.

Officials said the first phase of construction should be finished next year. Habitat for Humanity is able to provide a 0%, 30-year mortgage for homeowners, which means payments that are lower than rent for many apartments in the area.

At Browns Mill Village, Habitat for Humanity’s first planned mixed-income homeownership housing development, construction’s been underway since 2021. A total of 139 homes are being built, with the $2 million brought in by Ossoff covering 20 more.

